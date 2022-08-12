Submit a Tip
Marlboro County man shatters gas station door to steal cigarettes, cash

Ricky Drayton
Ricky Drayton(Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Bennettsville man is facing burglary charges after allegedly breaking in to steal cigarettes, lighters and cash from a gas station.

Around 2:40 Friday morning, the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Boulevard Express gas station on Cottingham Blvd. in Bennettsville in reference to an alarm.

Within minutes, deputies from the Uniformed Patrol Division arrived and found the front door of the gas station shattered and caught the suspect as he fled.

This suspect was identified as Ricky Drayton, 59 of Bennettsville.

Drayton was in possession of numerous packs of cigarettes, cigarette lighters and cash.

Drayton was arrested and transported to the Marlboro County Detention Center where he was charged with burglary 2nd (violent) petit larceny (enhanced) and malicious damage to property (enhanced).

A bond hearing will be held Friday.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

