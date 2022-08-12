LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - Lake City council passed a resolution on Aug. 9 launching a plan to build affordable homes in the city into action.

The plan will transform unused city properties into five new, three-bedroom homes for middle-income families.

“They are ordering all the supplies in bulk so we can keep the homes costs in the $90,000 range,” said William A. Hall, city administrator. “In addition, building five homes at time will give a greater positive impact on the community.”

Lake City launches affordable housing initiative (Lake City)

The city plans to break ground this fall on the $400,000 project to provide affordable housing using American Recovery Act funds. Construction of the homes is expected to take about three months once started but is dependent on supply issues and weather delays, according to Troy Wade of Wade Development Group.

The project will begin with five new three-bedroom homes built on existing city property which will be sold at around $90,000 once completed. The goal is to continue the project with another five homes at a time as long as appropriate city properties are available.

“This is the perfect opportunity to move the City forward in building new homes,” said Hall.

The first homes to be built will be located at:

· 421 Carver Street

· 423 Carver Street

· 380 Moore Street

· 582 Moore Street

· 588 Moore Street

For questions or more information, email dtracy@cityoflakecity.org

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.