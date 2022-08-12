‘It’s a shame:’ Clear Pond amenities center vandalized, leaves $4,000 in damages

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Police are investigating a series of vandalism that occurred Wednesday morning at the amenities center of the Clear Pond community in the Myrtle Beach area.

A report from the Horry County Police Department states the gym area of the community center was damaged after two fire extinguishers were deployed inside the gym area.

The suspects also wrote some obscene words on the mirror in the gym area. The doors were secured by a key fob access system so the suspects had to have one of the key fobs in order to access this facility according to the report.

Resident Peter Garcia said he is frustrated and hopes this never happens again.

“It’s a shame. It’s a shame we have a beautiful community. We have our yips like every other community but at the same time, we do a lot to try to keep this community as nice as it is for everybody,” Garcia said.

Surveillance video shows three people spraying fire extinguishers throughout the gym area of the amenities center.

No arrests have been made at this time.

