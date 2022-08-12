Funeral arrangements announced for Florence County paramedic killed in crash

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Funeral arrangements for a Florence County paramedic killed in a crash Tuesday night have been announced.

Florence County Emergency Medical Services said visitation for Sara Weaver will be held Friday 5-8 p.m. at the Carolina Funeral Home, located at 215 E. Highway 378 Bypass in Scranton.

Weaver’s funeral will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday at Lake City Pentecostal Holiness Church at 608 South Ron McNair Blvd. in Lake City.

A procession of emergency vehicles will also take place prior to the funeral.

Weaver was killed Tuesday while working the scene of a crash involving two motorcycles and an SUV on Pamplico Highway. Another vehicle crossed the median and went onto the wrong side of the road and hit four people.

Cedric Gregg, a motorcyclist involved in the first crash, also died as a result of the crash. A Florence police officer and a South Carolina State Trooper were also hurt, but are expected to recover.

