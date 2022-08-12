Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

FIRST ALERT: Showers ramp up today, beautiful weekend in store

By Andrew Dockery
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 4:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - One more day before the relief arrives. You ready?

TODAY

Our cold front sits to the north and will slide through the area today. In return, showers and storms will ramp up ahead of the cold front with plenty of humidity in place. Highs today will be limited due to the rain and cloud cover. Temperatures will reach the low 80s for both the beaches and inland areas.

Highs will remain in the lower 80s due to more cloud cover and rain chances throughout the day.
Highs will remain in the lower 80s due to more cloud cover and rain chances throughout the day.(WMBF)

Rain chances will be likely at times today. The highest rain chance at 60% will peak from mid morning Friday through the early evening hours. While a passing shower or storm will be possible at any point during the day, there’s about a 6-8 hour window where showers and storms are likely for the beaches. Inland areas will hold onto a slightly lower rain chance and an earlier end time from the rain chances today.

Showers and storms return today ahead of the cold front.
Showers and storms return today ahead of the cold front.(WMBF)

BEAUTIFUL WEEKEND

The front pushes through the area tonight and sets up for a beautiful weekend forecast. We will wake up Saturday morning with temperatures in the mid-upper 60s. A northerly wind will reduce the humidity and keep the highs in the mid 80s for Saturday. Make plans to get outside. It’s hard to find a days like these in the middle of August in South Carolina.

Highs in the mid 80s for the weekend? We will take it!
Highs in the mid 80s for the weekend? We will take it!(WMBF)

Saturday night, temperatures will fall into the mid-upper 60s once again. We will wake up to a stellar Sunday morning followed by a great afternoon. We’re rain free for Sunday with highs in the mid 80s once again. The morale of the story? Make plans to get outside this weekend!

NEXT WEEK

The break from the humidity will only last about 48 hours as it comes surging back into the region by Monday of next week. We’re pretty normal next week with summertime heat and humidity along with those pop up showers and storms.

Soak up the low humidity this weekend! It comes surging back in for next week.
Soak up the low humidity this weekend! It comes surging back in for next week.(WMBF)

