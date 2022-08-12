Federal judge sentences Myrtle Beach area drug trafficking leader

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A leader in a drug trafficking ring that operated out of the Myrtle Beach and Kingstree areas has learned his fate.

A federal judge sentenced Leroy Cunningham on Friday to 92 months in prison. Once he is out of prison, he will have five years of supervised release.

He pleaded guilty in November 2021 to one count of possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of meth.

He was one of seven people arrested in September 2021.

A joint team of federal, state and local law enforcement officers targeted members of a drug trafficking organization that sold large quantities of drugs such as heroin, meth and cocaine, according to the United States Attorney’s Office, District of South Carolina.

Federal court documents show four other suspects connected to the drug investigation have pleaded guilty or entered plea agreements in the case.

Left to right: Tyrone Brown, Cameron Kazimierczak, Alex Glover (Source: JRLDC)

Tyrone Brown and Cameron Kazimierczak entered guilty pleas in April. Brown pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of meth. Kazimierczak pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute a quantity of meth and cocaine.

According to his plea agreement, Brown faces a possible sentence of 10 years to life. Kazimierczak faces a possible sentence of zero to 20 years, according to federal court documents.

Meanwhile, Alex Glover pleaded guilty on Tuesday to possession with intent to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin and 50 grams or more of meth. He faces between five to 40 years in prison. He has not been sentenced yet.

According to federal documents, Jamel Small is expected to have a change of plea hearing on Aug. 16. He entered a plea agreement where he agrees to plead guilty to possession with intent to distribute heroin. He faces a possible sentence of zero to 20 years in prison.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said two people connected to the drug trafficking investigation are still wanted in the case.

