Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Dining With Dockery: Hurricane Juel’s

By Andrew Dockery
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Ready for another Dining with Dockery?

Andrew heads to Hurricane Jules up in Little River for this week’s Dining with Dockery. Located along the Intracoastal Waterway, Hurricane Juel’s offers everything you are looking for when it comes to seafood plus sushi options.

In this week’s episode, Andrew tries out the soft shell crab sandwich, plenty of sushi rolls, a seafood platter and so much more!

You can watch the entire interview in the episode above.

For a look at the photos and their menu, visit their Facebook page!

Have somewhere you want Andrew to go? Send him a message on Facebook or Twitter!

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tammy Perreault
‘Most loving, kind person’: Friends remember woman killed after being impaled by beach umbrella in Garden City
Myrtle Beach police presence in Crimson, Orange area
9 arrested, firearms seized in Myrtle Beach drug sales investigation
Snake causes power outage in Horry County, utility says
Serious injuires reported in Little River crash
Horry County coroner identifies driver killed in Little River collision
A road is blocked at Pamplico Highway and Purvis Drive after two people, including a paramedic,...
Coroner: Florence County paramedic, motorcyclist killed after car drives through crash scene

Latest News

.
Grand Strand Today - Hurricane Juel's Restaurant Pt 2
.
Grand Strand Today - Riverside Auto
.
Grand Strand Today - MD Roofing
.
Grand Strand Today - Hurricane Juel's Restaurant Pt 1