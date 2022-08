ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating a death that happened in the Pee Dee on Thursday.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies and investigators responded to the 6000 block of Wire Grass Road in Lumberton.

More details are expected later.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.