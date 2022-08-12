Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Crews block southbound lanes on I-95 after tractor-trailer catches fire

A tractor-trailer fire Friday morning along I-95 has most southbound lanes blocked.
A tractor-trailer fire Friday morning along I-95 has most southbound lanes blocked.(Source: West Florence Fire-Rescue)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 7:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A tractor-trailer fire Friday morning along I-95 has most southbound lanes blocked.

According to the South Carolina Department of Transportation, crews were called around 3:30 a.m. to the big rig fire at mile marker 164 in the southbound lanes.

The West Florence Fire-Rescue crews are on the scene and said one lane is currently open and SCDOT has setup a work zone.

The SCDOT website shows traffic is backed up all the way to TV Road.

It’s not clear at this point what caused the fire or if anyone was hurt.

Check back with WMBF News for more on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tammy Perreault
‘Most loving, kind person’: Friends remember woman killed after being impaled by beach umbrella in Garden City
Myrtle Beach police presence in Crimson, Orange area
9 arrested, firearms seized in Myrtle Beach drug sales investigation
Snake causes power outage in Horry County, utility says
A road is blocked at Pamplico Highway and Purvis Drive after two people, including a paramedic,...
Coroner: Florence County paramedic, motorcyclist killed after car drives through crash scene
Serious injuires reported in Little River crash
SCHP: 1 killed after truck collides with tree in Little River

Latest News

Miranda Lambert will be one of the headliners for CCMF in 2023.
‘Makin’ history’: CCMF announces Miranda Lambert as first female headliner
Neighboring and rival high school football teams will face off in Brooks Stadium at Coastal...
CNB Kickoff Classic sets stage for high school football season
A deputy in Wake County has died after being shot in the line of duty, according to the...
Wake County, N.C. deputy shot, killed in the line of duty, sheriff’s office says
Tammy Perreault
‘Most loving, kind person’: Friends remember woman killed after being impaled by beach umbrella in Garden City