Coast Guard rescues man from capsized watercraft off Pawleys Island

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WMBF) - Thanks to a call from a good Samaritan, a 68-year-old man was rescued from a capsized watercraft Thursday by a Georgetown Coast Guard crew.

A good Samaritan called a Coast Guard Station Georgetown watchstander at 6:08 p.m., after spotting a vessel capsized and a man in the water wearing a life jacket.

A Station Georgetown boat crew rescued Stacy Hicks after his vessel capsized nine miles off Pawleys Island.

There were no injuries or medical concerns reported.

“The crew responded quickly and effectively resulting in getting on-scene and recovering the boater,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Joshua Hughes, Station Georgetown boarding officer. “The most helpful part of the case was that the boater was wearing his life jacket and stayed with the vessel.”

Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire Department assisted with the case.

For more information on life jackets visit: uscgboating.org

