Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

CNB Kickoff Classic sets stage for high school football season

By Makayla Evans
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 7:50 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Neighboring and rival high school football teams will face off Friday night in Brooks Stadium at Coastal Carolina Univeristy for the CNB Kickoff Classic.

Ten teams will size up their competition for the season during 20-minute scrimmages.

Here are the high school football team matchups and game order:

  • Myrtle Beach- Socastee
  • Waccamaw- Conway
  • Loris- Carolina Forest
  • North Myrtle Beach- St. James
  • Green Sea Floyds- Aynor

Tickets are $6 at any CNB location and online, or you can purchase tickets at the gate for $7.

To get into the stadium, make sure you abide by Coastal Carolina’s clear bag policy.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

Jason Cox, the athletic director for Horry County Schools, said the matchups are a great way to start the season and it gives high school teams the chance to play on a college field.

“Just an exciting time to get everybody from our community back in one environment and honestly just celebrate high school football, celebrate our student-athletes. Our student-athletes have worked really hard, and we need to come out and support them,” said Cox.

While the high school teams will take the teal turf at Coastal Carolina to start their season, many teams have a reason to look forward to playing on their own home fields.

Five Horry County high schools will have all-new artificial turf on their football fields this season.

Drainage issues raining out games and the wear and tear of natural grass led to the new upgrade.

Other sports like soccer and lacrosse will also be able to enjoy the new turf fields as well.

All nine Horry County high schools are also getting synthetic tracks within the next few months.

Cox said student-athletes and fans are looking forward to the new upgrades.

“I’ve had athletic directors tell me how confident their student-athletes feel just by playing on that turf field. Not only that, it provides a great environment for our spectators as well too,” said Cox.

The remaining four high schools in the district will get new turf after this season.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tammy Perreault
‘Most loving, kind person’: Friends remember woman killed after being impaled by beach umbrella in Garden City
Myrtle Beach police presence in Crimson, Orange area
9 arrested, firearms seized in Myrtle Beach drug sales investigation
Snake causes power outage in Horry County, utility says
A road is blocked at Pamplico Highway and Purvis Drive after two people, including a paramedic,...
Coroner: Florence County paramedic, motorcyclist killed after car drives through crash scene
Serious injuires reported in Little River crash
SCHP: 1 killed after truck collides with tree in Little River

Latest News

.
VIDEO: CNB Kickoff Classic sets stage for high school football season
.
VIDEO: Friends remember woman who died after being impaled by beach umbrella in Garden City
.
VIDEO: ‘Making a difference’: Over 50 animals adopted in one day to help Horry County Animal Care Center’s capacity issues
.
VIDEO: Horry County School Board chairman shares goals before stepping down at end of year