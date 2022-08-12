CNB Kickoff Classic sets stage for high school football season

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Neighboring and rival high school football teams will face off Friday night in Brooks Stadium at Coastal Carolina Univeristy for the CNB Kickoff Classic.

Ten teams will size up their competition for the season during 20-minute scrimmages.

Here are the high school football team matchups and game order:

Myrtle Beach- Socastee

Waccamaw- Conway

Loris- Carolina Forest

North Myrtle Beach- St. James

Green Sea Floyds- Aynor

Tickets are $6 at any CNB location and online, or you can purchase tickets at the gate for $7.

To get into the stadium, make sure you abide by Coastal Carolina’s clear bag policy.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

Jason Cox, the athletic director for Horry County Schools, said the matchups are a great way to start the season and it gives high school teams the chance to play on a college field.

“Just an exciting time to get everybody from our community back in one environment and honestly just celebrate high school football, celebrate our student-athletes. Our student-athletes have worked really hard, and we need to come out and support them,” said Cox.

While the high school teams will take the teal turf at Coastal Carolina to start their season, many teams have a reason to look forward to playing on their own home fields.

Five Horry County high schools will have all-new artificial turf on their football fields this season.

Drainage issues raining out games and the wear and tear of natural grass led to the new upgrade.

Other sports like soccer and lacrosse will also be able to enjoy the new turf fields as well.

All nine Horry County high schools are also getting synthetic tracks within the next few months.

Cox said student-athletes and fans are looking forward to the new upgrades.

“I’ve had athletic directors tell me how confident their student-athletes feel just by playing on that turf field. Not only that, it provides a great environment for our spectators as well too,” said Cox.

The remaining four high schools in the district will get new turf after this season.

