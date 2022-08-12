‘Beaglemania’: Lowcountry animal shelter sets adoption event for rescued beagle puppies

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - One Lowcountry animal shelter says “Beagle-mania” is sweeping the Charleston area.

Pet Helpers says the shelter is receiving nearly 100 calls per day from people interested in the adoption of 18 beagle puppies rescued from a Virginia mass-breeding facility that bred the dogs to be sold to laboratories for animal testing.

In an effort to keep the adoption process fair and equitable, the shelter says they will host a first come, first serve adoption event on Aug. 20.

The event is scheduled to be held from 10 a.m. - noon at Pet Helpers’ adoption center at 1447 Folly Road on James Island. Staff members will begin distributing numbers at 8 a.m. to interested adopters on the day of the event.

“We anticipated that these beagle puppies would capture the hearts of animal lovers within our community, but we did not expect the outpouring of interest to reach to this level. We have received hundreds of phone calls, emails and messages on social media inquiring about adopting these puppies,” Executive Director Melissa Susko said. “We are fielding inquiries from California to Florida, in the hopes of adopting one of the beagles. Our goal is to find 18 loving homes within our local community for these animals, and we hope that this increased interest in animal adoption can lead to additional pet adoptions for the other animals, as shelters in the area are at or near capacity this summer.”

Adoptions of the beagles are limited to one per household with an adoption fee of $350. The shelter says the puppies have all been microchipped, and neutered, and have received all vaccinations and health treatments for their age.

The shelter recommends those interested in adopting a rescued beagle from out of state visit the Humane Society of the United States’ website to find a local organization participating in the rescue.

The shelter is also expecting a transfer of adult beagles in the coming weeks.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.