2-car collision on Hwy 544 sends one to hospital

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is in the hospital following a two-car collision on Hwy 544 Friday afternoon.

Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a call around 2:22 p.m. for a crash involving two vehicles.

The accident blocked multiple lanes on Hwy 544 near Persivant Drive in Conway.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area for the safety of those on the scene and to avoid delays.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.

