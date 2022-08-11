Surfside Beach extends mobility mats at popular beach access to help wheelchairs, walkers

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The town of Surfside Beach announced the extension of their mobility mats at the popular 3rd Ave. N beach access pathway.

The Mobi-Mat RecPath was installed in July as a way to assist people with mobility issues to access the beach.

The mats now extend to the edge of the dune line.

Adaptive Surf Project has also expressed interest in working with the city to add more mat to additional beach accesses.

“Thank you to the Town of Surfside Beach for their efforts to make the beach accessible for everyone,” the organization posted on its Facebook page. “We are stoked to work together to continue the efforts.”

The organization assists individuals who have a disability, surf. They design and donate adaptive surfboards, and take individuals with disabilities surfing.

The Mobi-Mat RecPath is made from 100% recycled polyester. The material stays cool in excessive heat and allows sand to slip through, without sinking into the sand. It’s colored bright blue which can assist people with visual impairments.

