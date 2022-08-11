Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Robeson County deputies arrest man accused of impersonating SBI agent

James Edward Lee
James Edward Lee(Source: Robeson County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A Lumberton man got himself into trouble after a conversation with a Robeson County deputy, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities said on Wednesday 54-year-old James Edward Lee approached a uniform Robeson County deputy assigned to the Traffic Enforcement Division.

Lee identified himself as a State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) agent and asked the deputy why he had conducted a traffic checkpoint the day before on Deep Branch Road, the sheriff’s office said. He’s also accused of asking about a traffic stop made on I-95.

Investigators said Lee went on to say that he and a dozen other SBI agents were in the county conducting an investigation.

Sheriff Burnis Wilkins called the Fayetteville SBI and determined that Lee was not an SBI agent.

He was then arrested and charged with impersonating a law enforcement officer.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said if anyone has been approached by Lee and he represented himself as law enforcement, they should contact Major Forest Obershea at 910-671-3189 or jobershea@robesoncoso.org.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A road is blocked at Pamplico Highway and Purvis Drive after two people, including a paramedic,...
Coroner: Florence County paramedic, motorcyclist killed after car drives through crash scene
Myrtle Beach crews fight Plantation Point fire
Myrtle Beach crews fight massive fire in Plantation Point neighborhood
Myrtle Beach police presence in Crimson, Orange area
Several detained, firearms recovered after search warrant served near Mr. Joe White Avenue, police say
Myrtle Beach police presence in Crimson, Orange area
9 arrested, firearms seized in Myrtle Beach drug sales investigation
A Lowcountry shelter has received 18 beagle puppies taken from a facility in Virginia that...
18 beagle puppies arrive at Lowcountry animal shelter

Latest News

Horry County Schools Board of Education
Horry County School Board chairman shares goals before stepping down at end of 2022
The HCACC announced that 55 animals found their forever homes on Wednesday after it announced...
‘Making a difference’: Over 50 animals adopted in one day to help Horry County Animal Care Center’s capacity issues
.
VIDEO: ‘Making a difference’: Over 50 animals adopted in one day to help Horry County Animal Care Center’s capacity issues
.
VIDEO: Horry County School Board chairman shares goals before stepping down at end of year