Robeson County deputies arrest man accused of impersonating SBI agent

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A Lumberton man got himself into trouble after a conversation with a Robeson County deputy, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities said on Wednesday 54-year-old James Edward Lee approached a uniform Robeson County deputy assigned to the Traffic Enforcement Division.

Lee identified himself as a State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) agent and asked the deputy why he had conducted a traffic checkpoint the day before on Deep Branch Road, the sheriff’s office said. He’s also accused of asking about a traffic stop made on I-95.

Investigators said Lee went on to say that he and a dozen other SBI agents were in the county conducting an investigation.

Sheriff Burnis Wilkins called the Fayetteville SBI and determined that Lee was not an SBI agent.

He was then arrested and charged with impersonating a law enforcement officer.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said if anyone has been approached by Lee and he represented himself as law enforcement, they should contact Major Forest Obershea at 910-671-3189 or jobershea@robesoncoso.org.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.