Realtor sees spike of Latinx families looking for affordable housing in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Rent keeps growing in the Myrtle Beach area and for some families in the Latinx community, it’s becoming more difficult to keep up.

RentData.com reports that rent prices in Horry County are higher than the national average.

As of Thursday, the fair market rent price for a two-bedroom apartment in those areas is $1,062 per month, an 18% increase from last year.

Local broker Bruno Castañeda for the Fanthom Realty Company said Latinx communities are facing the struggle to have a roof over their heads.

One of them is Carlos Melendez who works two jobs to support his family inside someone else’s apartment.

“I work basically 70-80 hours a week,” he said.

Melendez, along with his family and his daughter, are seeing the impact of being unable to afford a home for themselves.

“The price has risen in an incredible way. You can no longer find a room for rent for less than $2,000,” said Melendez.

It’s also having an impact on him personally.

“My daughter is what I want most in the world. I am not spending the time that I should be spending with my daughter,” he said. “I feel that she is already 6 years old, and I feel that I have wasted time with her.”

Castañeda said some Latinx families are living in crowded conditions. On top of that, he also said Latinx families can also deal with a lack of documents and even displacement in the Myrtle Beach area.

“Every time I get a rental, I get a minimum of 10-20 families. It’s hard because there’s not that many places in this area that can help people with low income,” said Castañeda.

Seeing this problem, a local homeowner program could help the Latinx community.

Habitat for Humanity of Horry County offers homeownership for families that can afford affordable housing, but spaces are limited and the company doesn’t have enough for everyone.

“We have seen an uptick in our inquiries for our program which is what measures demands in the last couple of weeks,” said Jason Greene, Executive Director for Habitat for Humanity of Horry County.

To be accepted into the program applicants must have Horry County for at least a year, prove they are legal residents and proof of a right to work in the U.S.

Applications will open in September.

