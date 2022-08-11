Submit a Tip
Person of interest wanted for questioning in Florence shoplifting incident

Person of interest wanted for questioning in Florence shoplifting incident
Person of interest wanted for questioning in Florence shoplifting incident(Florence PD)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Florence police are searching for a man wanted for questioning regarding a shoplifting incident at the Walmart on Beltline Drive.

According to the Florence Police Department, the incident happened on Sunday at the Walmart located at 230 Beltline Drive.

The subject left the area in a burgundy Toyota Tundra with a broken rear passenger window and several decals on the back glass.

Anyone with information is asked to contact LCpl. Wheeler, of the Florence Police Department, at 843-665-3191 or at mwheeler@cityofflorence.com.

