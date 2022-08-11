Pee Dee man wins $300K on $10 scratch-off ticket
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – A Florence man has overcome one in 900,000 odds to win big on a lotto ticket.
The winner discovered he had won $300,000 while scratching the $10 Red Cherry Tripler ticket.
Immediately after the discovery, he told his wife, who was over the moon.
“She was more excited than I was,” he said.
The ticket was purchased from the Oakland Grocery on Oakland Ave. in Florence. The store will receive a $3,000 commission for selling the ticket.
As for the prize money, the couple plans to pay off their house.
