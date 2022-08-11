Submit a Tip
Pee Dee man wins $300K on $10 scratch-off ticket

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – A Florence man has overcome one in 900,000 odds to win big on a lotto ticket.

The winner discovered he had won $300,000 while scratching the $10 Red Cherry Tripler ticket.

Immediately after the discovery, he told his wife, who was over the moon.

“She was more excited than I was,” he said.

The ticket was purchased from the Oakland Grocery on Oakland Ave. in Florence. The store will receive a $3,000 commission for selling the ticket.

As for the prize money, the couple plans to pay off their house.

