Snake causes power outage in Horry County, utility says

(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 6:12 PM EDT
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Nearly 3,000 Horry Electric Cooperative customers were without power in the Burgess area on Thursday.

As many as 2,906 verified outages were reported via the utility’s outage map shortly after 6 p.m. Power has since been restored to those impacted.

Horry Electric also said the issue was caused by a snake.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

