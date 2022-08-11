Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

Man out on bond in Horry County double murder case taken into custody again

Brandon Gore
Brandon Gore(Source: JRLDC)
By Kristin Nelson and Michael Owens
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Horry County man who was out on bond after being accused of murdering two siblings was arrested again.

Jail records show 35-year-old Brandon Craig Gore was taken into custody on Tuesday morning. He faces several charges including meth possession and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Records show that no bail has been set on Tuesday’s charges.

Police arrested Gore in November 2017 where he was charged in the shooting deaths of Porscha and Dexter Cobb in September 2017 in their Galivants Ferry home. Arrest warrants stated that Gore admitted to a “credible witness” that he had killed the siblings.

RELATED COVERAGE | ‘May God bless that man:’ Suspect in murder of Galivants Ferry siblings arrested

But during a hearing in March 2018, Gore was granted a $75,000 bond and was released in April 2018 after posting it, according to the public index.

WMBF News has reached out to the Horry County Clerk of Court to get documents that may reveal why Gore was given bond on two murder charges.

The Horry County public index also reveals that Gore has been in and out of jail since his murder arrest in 2017 on drug-related charges.

Gore’s trial on the murder charges is scheduled for the week of Aug. 29.

