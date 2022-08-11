Loris man gets life sentence for 2018 murder, attempted murder

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A Loris man was sentenced to life in prison in connection to a 2018 fatal shooting.

Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson said Tyshawn Brown, 28, of Loris, was convicted Wednesday of murder and attempted murder on April 24, 2018, shooting that killed 20-year-old Charles “Bo” Durant II and severely injured Durant’s 19-year-old girlfriend at the time.

Durant and his girlfriend were in a vehicle at Spring and Church Streets in Loris when Brown drove up, jumped from his vehicle and fired multiple times into the car, striking Durant and the woman. ]

Multiple people saw the shooting and provided police with information regarding the incident.

Brown shot Durant because Durant did not want to be a part of the street gang—a Blood set—that Brown was a member of. Brown burned his clothes, got rid of the murder weapon, and immediately fled Horry County following the shooting.

He was not found until he was detained on drug charges in February 2020 in New York. Brown was then returned to Horry County and held in jail until the trial this week.

Brown was identified as the only person who shot Durant, but charges remain pending for his codefendant Heath Reaves, who was also in the vehicle at the time of the shooting.

“Out of respect for her privacy, we have not named the female victim in this release. She and her family have also been involved from day one. It takes a lot of strength and courage it took to stand up and face the man who shot and killed her boyfriend and tried to kill her,” said Joshua Holford, the senior assistant solicitor. “There wasn’t a fight between them, this wasn’t over drugs, this wasn’t a robbery, and Durant did not have any weapons. There is really no reason for it. This was a truly senseless murder.”

The Honorable Circuit Court Judge Thomas Cooper presided over the trial and sentenced Brown to life in prison, which means he will serve the rest of his natural life incarcerated. Brown was also sentenced to the maximum of 30 years in prison for the charge of attempted murder.

