Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Loris man gets life sentence for 2018 murder, attempted murder

generic image of prison
generic image of prison(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A Loris man was sentenced to life in prison in connection to a 2018 fatal shooting.

Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson said Tyshawn Brown, 28, of Loris, was convicted Wednesday of murder and attempted murder on April 24, 2018, shooting that killed 20-year-old Charles “Bo” Durant II and severely injured Durant’s 19-year-old girlfriend at the time.

Durant and his girlfriend were in a vehicle at Spring and Church Streets in Loris when Brown drove up, jumped from his vehicle and fired multiple times into the car, striking Durant and the woman. ]

Multiple people saw the shooting and provided police with information regarding the incident.

Brown shot Durant because Durant did not want to be a part of the street gang—a Blood set—that Brown was a member of. Brown burned his clothes, got rid of the murder weapon, and immediately fled Horry County following the shooting.

He was not found until he was detained on drug charges in February 2020 in New York. Brown was then returned to Horry County and held in jail until the trial this week.

Brown was identified as the only person who shot Durant, but charges remain pending for his codefendant Heath Reaves, who was also in the vehicle at the time of the shooting.

“Out of respect for her privacy, we have not named the female victim in this release. She and her family have also been involved from day one. It takes a lot of strength and courage it took to stand up and face the man who shot and killed her boyfriend and tried to kill her,” said Joshua Holford, the senior assistant solicitor. “There wasn’t a fight between them, this wasn’t over drugs, this wasn’t a robbery, and Durant did not have any weapons. There is really no reason for it. This was a truly senseless murder.”

The Honorable Circuit Court Judge Thomas Cooper presided over the trial and sentenced Brown to life in prison, which means he will serve the rest of his natural life incarcerated. Brown was also sentenced to the maximum of 30 years in prison for the charge of attempted murder.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tammy Perreault
Woman dies after being impaled by beach umbrella in Garden City
A road is blocked at Pamplico Highway and Purvis Drive after two people, including a paramedic,...
Coroner: Florence County paramedic, motorcyclist killed after car drives through crash scene
Myrtle Beach crews fight Plantation Point fire
Myrtle Beach crews fight massive fire in Plantation Point neighborhood
Myrtle Beach police presence in Crimson, Orange area
9 arrested, firearms seized in Myrtle Beach drug sales investigation
Myrtle Beach police presence in Crimson, Orange area
Several detained, firearms recovered after search warrant served near Mr. Joe White Avenue, police say

Latest News

Fire crews putting out fire at Pearl’s Saltwater Grille
Jacqueline Vernella McDonald Hardy Mugshot
Lake City woman charged with assault, kidnapping released on bond
Jeremy John Smith, 36, of Greenville is charged after a large drug bust in Greenwood.
Police: ATF helps find 200+ pills, narcotics near Upstate school
The skull was found in a rural area, the sheriff's office said.
Investigation underway after fatal bucket truck accident in Dillon County