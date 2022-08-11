Submit a Tip
Lake City woman charged with assault, kidnapping released on bond

Jacqueline Vernella McDonald Hardy Mugshot
Jacqueline Vernella McDonald Hardy Mugshot(Source: Florence County Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) – A woman is out on bond after being charged with assault and kidnapping in Lake City.

According to the report, a 911 call led Lake City police to a home on Dixie Rd. on Monday for an incident that sent one person to the hospital with a head injury.

Hardy was sent to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office detention center in Effingham but has seen been released on a $15,000 surety bond.

Jacqueline Vernella “McDonald” Hardy, 44, is charged with assault and battery in the second degree, kidnapping, and possession of schedule II drugs without a prescription.

Anyone with any information about the incident can call Lake City Police Department at (843) 374-5411 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

