Investigation underway after fatal bucket truck accident in Dillon County

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Dillon County coroner is investigating a fatal bucket truck accident Thursday afternoon.

Donnie Grimsley, the Dillon County coroner, said the bucket truck was on Old Latta Hwy around noon when an accident with the bucket itself happened. There were no other vehicles around, and the truck was not damaged.

Grimsley said the victim was the only person on the scene when officials arrived.

No other details are available at this time.

