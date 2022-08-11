Submit a Tip
Investigation underway after fatal bucket truck accident in Dillon County

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Dillon County coroner is investigating a fatal bucket truck accident Thursday afternoon.

Donnie Grimsley, the Dillon County coroner, said the bucket truck was on Old Latta Hwy around noon when an accident with the bucket itself happened. There were no other vehicles around, and the truck was not damaged.

Grimsley said the victim was the only person on the scene when officials arrived.

No other details are available at this time.

