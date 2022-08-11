HCPD working with federal partners to remove threatening social media post

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Police Department is warning the community about a fake social media threat that’s making the rounds in the Grand Strand.

The police department said the social media post appears to come from a page called “Myrtle Beach Sweet Deals” and falsely claims that a “serial killer or abductor is currently hunting in Myrtle Beach.”

Authorities said there is no known threat to the Horry County or Myrtle Beach communities.

“We are working with our regional and federal partners, as well as the staff at Facebook, to remove the post as soon as possible and hold those responsible accountable,” said the Horry County Police Department.

People who see the hoax post are asked to use the Facebook “Report Post” feature available by clicking the “…” in the top right of the post.

