Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Florence Co. sheriff, solicitor to meet to discuss possible charges in crash that killed paramedic, motorcyclist

Flowers have been laid on a Florence County EMS vehicle to remember paramedic Sara Weaver who...
Flowers have been laid on a Florence County EMS vehicle to remember paramedic Sara Weaver who was killed while responding to a crash on Tuesday night.(Source: WMBF News)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence County sheriff and the 12th Circuit solicitor are meeting Thursday afternoon to discuss a deadly crash that took the life of a paramedic and motorcyclist.

Sheriff TJ Joye said he and Solicitor Ed Clements will be going over footage from the scene and compiling information to determine if charges will be filed against the driver who investigators said drove through a crash scene investigation.

Authorities said law enforcement and paramedics were on the scene of a crash Tuesday night involving two motorcycles and an SUV on Pamplico Highway, when a car crossed the median, drove the wrong way and hit four people.

RELATED COVERAGE | Coroner: Florence County paramedic, motorcyclist killed after car drives through crash scene

Florence County paramedic Sara Weaver and motorcyclist Cedric Gregg were killed.

A Florence police officer and a South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper were also hurt but they are expected to be OK.

Joye said he’s not sure if a decision will be made on Thursday about the charges because he said there is a lot of footage they need to go over from the scene.

He added that the driver of the car met with investigators on Thursday to give a statement.

The investigation into the deadly crash is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Florence County Sheriff’s Office at 843-665-2121.

Stay with WMBF News for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A road is blocked at Pamplico Highway and Purvis Drive after two people, including a paramedic,...
Coroner: Florence County paramedic, motorcyclist killed after car drives through crash scene
Myrtle Beach crews fight Plantation Point fire
Myrtle Beach crews fight massive fire in Plantation Point neighborhood
Beach umbrella accident
Woman dies after being impaled by beach umbrella in Garden City
Myrtle Beach police presence in Crimson, Orange area
9 arrested, firearms seized in Myrtle Beach drug sales investigation
Myrtle Beach police presence in Crimson, Orange area
Several detained, firearms recovered after search warrant served near Mr. Joe White Avenue, police say

Latest News

Trey Lamar “Trey Pound” Little
6th suspect charged in connection to deadly 2021 Marlboro County nightclub shooting
HCPD working with federal partners to remove threatening social media post
Person of interest wanted for questioning in Florence shoplifting incident
Person of interest wanted for questioning in Florence shoplifting incident
Brandon Gore
Man out on bond in Horry County double murder case taken into custody again