Florence Co. sheriff, solicitor to meet to discuss possible charges in crash that killed paramedic, motorcyclist

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence County sheriff and the 12th Circuit solicitor are meeting Thursday afternoon to discuss a deadly crash that took the life of a paramedic and motorcyclist.

Sheriff TJ Joye said he and Solicitor Ed Clements will be going over footage from the scene and compiling information to determine if charges will be filed against the driver who investigators said drove through a crash scene investigation.

Authorities said law enforcement and paramedics were on the scene of a crash Tuesday night involving two motorcycles and an SUV on Pamplico Highway, when a car crossed the median, drove the wrong way and hit four people.

Florence County paramedic Sara Weaver and motorcyclist Cedric Gregg were killed.

A Florence police officer and a South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper were also hurt but they are expected to be OK.

Joye said he’s not sure if a decision will be made on Thursday about the charges because he said there is a lot of footage they need to go over from the scene.

He added that the driver of the car met with investigators on Thursday to give a statement.

The investigation into the deadly crash is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Florence County Sheriff’s Office at 843-665-2121.

