FIRST ALERT: Clouds increase, off & on showers to end the week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - An approaching cold front will bring increasing cloud cover and showers to end the work week. While the forecast isn’t a washout, rain chances are back to 40% for both today and tomorrow.

TODAY

Plenty of heat and humidity will continue today as temperatures return to the upper 80s to lower 90s. Cloud cover will increase through the afternoon with the best rain chances today arriving late.

More clouds around today with heat and humidity ahead of the front. (WMBF)

By this afternoon, showers and storms will become common in North Carolina and will drift into the region by the evening and overnight hours. Rain chances are at 40%. Today will not be a washout.

Cloud cover and off and on showers arrive late today and into Friday. (WMBF)

FRIDAY

On Friday, the cold front will continue to slowly push southward and into the area. With plenty of lingering humidity ahead of the front, showers and storms will be likely at times. Rain chances will once again return to 40% through the day. With more clouds around, the temperatures will be held down into the middle 80s.

Today and tomorrow have the best rain chances this week at 40%. (WMBF)

HELLO, COLD FRONT

The front will finally push through the area late Friday evening and then off shore by Friday night into Saturday morning. Rain chances will come to an end by Friday evening. Behind the front, a surge of much lower humidity and slightly cooler temperatures will arrive just in time for the weekend. Temperatures on both Saturday and Sunday will reach into the middle and upper 80s, but with the low humidity, the heat index will not be a factor. It will be sunny and rain-free through the weekend. Make plans to get outside this weekend!

Highs will be cooler with lower humidity for the weekend. It's going to be the perfect forecast. (WMBF)

