Extra Point Preview: The Conway Tigers

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Heading into the 2022 season, the Conway Tigers have some holes to fill on offense, but their returners are ready to step up into those vital leadership roles.

“The past couple of years we’ve been growing as a team fully,” said junior wide receiver and defensive back Cameron Alston. “This past recent year all our seniors on the defensive side and offensive side have moved up. I’m taking that role to be the senior and getting our guys to rally up.”

Back in the quarterback position is junior Devin Grainger who now has some experience on his resume.

“The last year I really had to get adjusted to the speed of the game, but this year I feel like I’m more adjusted and ready to go,” said Grainger.

With multiple starters returning on the other side of the ball, Grainger credits a lot of his success to their strong defense.

“Because I get to work against them every day and they talk trash to me and we get to build up stuff we’re gonna do in the game,” said Grainger.

Special teams also have its weapons.

“For the first time in a couple of years were excited about our kicker and that’s crazy,” said Head Coach Carlton Terry. “We have a kicker we feel like can kick an extra point and not have to worry if we’re going to make it or not.”

Terry enters his fourth year leading the Tigers. He said that Covid has thrown a wrench into a lot of things the last few years and he’s excited for this season to feel more normal.

“We’re just looking for a normal season where we can play 10 games and grow as a football team and a staff,” said Terry.

Conway opens its season against Hartsville at home on Aug. 19.

