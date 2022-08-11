Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Extra Point Preview: The Conway Tigers

The Tiger open their season against Hartsville at home on August, 19.
Conway Tigers
Conway Tigers(.)
By Corinne McGrath
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Heading into the 2022 season, the Conway Tigers have some holes to fill on offense, but their returners are ready to step up into those vital leadership roles.

“The past couple of years we’ve been growing as a team fully,” said junior wide receiver and defensive back Cameron Alston. “This past recent year all our seniors on the defensive side and offensive side have moved up. I’m taking that role to be the senior and getting our guys to rally up.”

Back in the quarterback position is junior Devin Grainger who now has some experience on his resume.

“The last year I really had to get adjusted to the speed of the game, but this year I feel like I’m more adjusted and ready to go,” said Grainger.

With multiple starters returning on the other side of the ball, Grainger credits a lot of his success to their strong defense.

“Because I get to work against them every day and they talk trash to me and we get to build up stuff we’re gonna do in the game,” said Grainger.

Special teams also have its weapons.

“For the first time in a couple of years were excited about our kicker and that’s crazy,” said Head Coach Carlton Terry. “We have a kicker we feel like can kick an extra point and not have to worry if we’re going to make it or not.”

Terry enters his fourth year leading the Tigers. He said that Covid has thrown a wrench into a lot of things the last few years and he’s excited for this season to feel more normal.

“We’re just looking for a normal season where we can play 10 games and grow as a football team and a staff,” said Terry.

Conway opens its season against Hartsville at home on Aug. 19.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A road is blocked at Pamplico Highway and Purvis Drive after two people, including a paramedic,...
Coroner: Florence County paramedic, motorcyclist killed after car drives through crash scene
Myrtle Beach crews fight Plantation Point fire
Myrtle Beach crews fight massive fire in Plantation Point neighborhood
Beach umbrella accident
Woman dies after being impaled by beach umbrella in Garden City
Myrtle Beach police presence in Crimson, Orange area
9 arrested, firearms seized in Myrtle Beach drug sales investigation
Myrtle Beach police presence in Crimson, Orange area
Several detained, firearms recovered after search warrant served near Mr. Joe White Avenue, police say

Latest News

VIDEO: CNB Kickoff Classic returns to Brooks Stadium
VIDEO: CNB Kickoff Classic returns to Brooks Stadium
VIDEO: Conway football aiming for fresh start in 2022
VIDEO: Conway football aiming for fresh start in 2022
Mekenze Kelley
Coastal Carolina’s Mekenze Kelley wins U20 World Championship
FILE - Carolina Panthers linebacker Sam Mills, front, celebrates with teammate Matt Elliott...
Former Panthers LB Sam Mills inducted into Pro Football Hall of Fame