Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Extra Point Preview: Aynor Blue Jackets

The team that scored over 50 points in three games last year is ready to open their season at home against Wilson.
Aynor Blue Jackers
Aynor Blue Jackers(.)
By Corinne McGrath
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AYNOR, S.C. (WMBF) - The Aynor Blue Jackets are coming off a 7-2 season and as they enter the 2022 season, the team knows what they need to work on.

“Just stay disciplined and everybody does their job, said so read your keys,” said senior running back and linebacker Ashton Hucks.

The team that scored over 50 points in three games last year also know where their strength lies.

“Our teamwork, the ability to work together, preparing for the next team,” senior wing and linebacker Gavin Kirby. “We do have a strong brotherhood.”

It’s been nose to the ground for Aynor’s football program as they look to once again, make a playoff run.

“You don’t design an offense you want to run, you design when that works with what you got,” said head Coach Jason Allen. Your clientele. We are blessed with our version of athleticism which is a bunch of good kids that are strong. They are physical. We’re not as physical as we need to be right now, but we feel like that’s what we hang our hat on. We kind of have a team philosophy that nobody’s the man. Our quarterback blocks just as much as a fullback

Aynor opens up a tough schedule against Wilson in a few weeks.

Their led by Allen and in his last five years, he’s yet to see his team play in all 10 games of the regular season. He hopes that changes this year.

“We hope to watch them fully mature throughout a full season.”

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A road is blocked at Pamplico Highway and Purvis Drive after two people, including a paramedic,...
Coroner: Florence County paramedic, motorcyclist killed after car drives through crash scene
Myrtle Beach crews fight Plantation Point fire
Myrtle Beach crews fight massive fire in Plantation Point neighborhood
Tammy Perreault
Woman dies after being impaled by beach umbrella in Garden City
Myrtle Beach police presence in Crimson, Orange area
9 arrested, firearms seized in Myrtle Beach drug sales investigation
Myrtle Beach police presence in Crimson, Orange area
Several detained, firearms recovered after search warrant served near Mr. Joe White Avenue, police say

Latest News

Conway Tigers
Extra Point Preview: The Conway Tigers
VIDEO: CNB Kickoff Classic returns to Brooks Stadium
VIDEO: CNB Kickoff Classic returns to Brooks Stadium
VIDEO: Conway football aiming for fresh start in 2022
VIDEO: Conway football aiming for fresh start in 2022
Mekenze Kelley
Coastal Carolina’s Mekenze Kelley wins U20 World Championship