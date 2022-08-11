Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

9 arrested, firearms seized in Myrtle Beach drug sales investigation

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 9:24 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A total of nine people were arrested in connection to a drug sale investigation that prompted a massive law enforcement response in Myrtle Beach on Tuesday.

WMBF News saw police activity in the area of Blue Street and Orange Avenue, which is just off Mr. Joe White Avenue. Police later clarified that officers were there executing a search warrant connected to the investigation.

Several firearms were also seized from the scene.

FROM TOP LEFT: Justin Tyreck Evans, Evin Elijah Worrell, Nijaye Aquil Foster, Aundry Nathaniel...
FROM TOP LEFT: Justin Tyreck Evans, Evin Elijah Worrell, Nijaye Aquil Foster, Aundry Nathaniel Evans FROM BOTTOM LEFT: Hubert Dwayne Durant, Brittany Benson, Marquasia Jah-Ciara Herriott, Marquis Montea Gray(JRLDC/MBPD)

The Myrtle Beach Police Department on Wednesday announced the nine people arrested and their respective charges:

  • Justin Tyrek Evans, 23, of Socastee
    • Charged with trafficking heroin, possession with intent to distribute schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, simple possession of marijuana and loitering for harmful purpose
  • Evin Elijah Worrell, 20, of Myrtle Beach
    • Charged with trafficking heroin, simple possession of marijuana and loitering for harmful purpose
  • Nijaye Aquil Foster, 23, of Myrtle Beach
    • Charged with simple possession of marijuana and loitering for harmful purpose
  • Aundry Nathaniel Evans, 21, of Myrtle Beach
    • Charged with simple possession of marijuana and loitering for harmful purpose
  • Hubert Dwayne Durant, 21 of Myrtle Beach
    • Charged with loitering for harmful purpose
  • Brittany Benson, 24, of Conway
    • Charged with loitering for harmful purpose
  • Marquasia Jah-Ciara Herriott, 22, of Conway
    • Charged with loitering for harmful purpose
  • Marquis Montea Gray, 24, of Myrtle Beach
    • Charged with loitering for harmful purpose

A juvenile was also charged, but details on their arrest were limited.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division assisted the MBPD at the scene.

As of Wednesday, Justin Evans and Worrell both remain at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Myrtle Beach crews fight Plantation Point fire
Myrtle Beach crews fight massive fire in Plantation Point neighborhood
A road is blocked at Pamplico Highway and Purvis Drive after two people, including a paramedic,...
Coroner: Florence County paramedic, motorcyclist killed after car drives through crash scene
Myrtle Beach police presence in Crimson, Orange area
Several detained, firearms recovered after search warrant served near Mr. Joe White Avenue, police say
Joshua Norman
UPDATE: Missing Horry County man last seen leaving home in blue towel found safe
A Lowcountry shelter has received 18 beagle puppies taken from a facility in Virginia that...
18 beagle puppies arrive at Lowcountry animal shelter

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Paramedic among two dead in crash
.
VIDEO: Grand Strand, Pee Dee agencies offer support after Florence Co. paramedic killed while responding to crash
.
VIDEO: Honoring Paramedic Sara Weaver
.
VIDEO: Update on Florence County paramedic killed
.
VIDEO: Saildrones to help with storms, hurricanes