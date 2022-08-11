9 arrested, firearms seized in Myrtle Beach drug sales investigation

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A total of nine people were arrested in connection to a drug sale investigation that prompted a massive law enforcement response in Myrtle Beach on Tuesday.

WMBF News saw police activity in the area of Blue Street and Orange Avenue, which is just off Mr. Joe White Avenue. Police later clarified that officers were there executing a search warrant connected to the investigation.

Several firearms were also seized from the scene.

FROM TOP LEFT: Justin Tyreck Evans, Evin Elijah Worrell, Nijaye Aquil Foster, Aundry Nathaniel Evans FROM BOTTOM LEFT: Hubert Dwayne Durant, Brittany Benson, Marquasia Jah-Ciara Herriott, Marquis Montea Gray (JRLDC/MBPD)

The Myrtle Beach Police Department on Wednesday announced the nine people arrested and their respective charges:

Justin Tyrek Evans, 23, of Socastee Charged with trafficking heroin, possession with intent to distribute schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, simple possession of marijuana and loitering for harmful purpose

Evin Elijah Worrell, 20, of Myrtle Beach Charged with trafficking heroin, simple possession of marijuana and loitering for harmful purpose

Nijaye Aquil Foster, 23, of Myrtle Beach Charged with simple possession of marijuana and loitering for harmful purpose

Aundry Nathaniel Evans, 21, of Myrtle Beach Charged with simple possession of marijuana and loitering for harmful purpose

Hubert Dwayne Durant, 21 of Myrtle Beach Charged with loitering for harmful purpose

Brittany Benson, 24, of Conway Charged with loitering for harmful purpose

Marquasia Jah-Ciara Herriott, 22, of Conway Charged with loitering for harmful purpose

Marquis Montea Gray, 24, of Myrtle Beach Charged with loitering for harmful purpose



A juvenile was also charged, but details on their arrest were limited.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division assisted the MBPD at the scene.

As of Wednesday, Justin Evans and Worrell both remain at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

