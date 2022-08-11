6th suspect charged in connection to deadly 2021 Marlboro County nightclub shooting

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities have arrested the sixth suspect in connection to a deadly nightclub shooting in the Pee Dee.

The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office said Trey Lamar “Trey Pound” Little, 29, of Southern Pines, N.C., was taken into custody Wednessday. He’s charged with murder, attempted murder, criminal conspiracy and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.

Little’s arrested is in reference to an October 2021 shooting at Club Amnesia.

According to the sheriff’s office, this shooting incident resulted in the deaths of Bria Michelle Byrd and Ronnie Lee Oxendine and gun-shot wounds to three other adults.

Five suspects were arrested for the shooting previously.

Little is being held at the Marlboro County Detention Center and was arraigned Thursday.

On 10-13-2021 Marion Devonte Ellerbe Jr., 24 of Rockingham, NC was charged with murder, attempted murder, criminal conspiracy and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.

On 10-13-2021 Khalil Jaquan Watkins, 20 of Albermarle, NC was charged with murder, attempted murder, criminal conspiracy and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.

On 10-13-2021 Javontae Marquel Dockery, 23 of Rockingham, NC was charged with murder, attempted murder, criminal conspiracy and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.

On 10-13-2021, Antuan Latice Zeigler, 21 of Ellerbee, NC was charged with murder, attempted murder, criminal conspiracy and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.

On 10-13-2021, Kevin Robert Williams, 27 of Rockingham, NC was charged with murder, attempted murder, criminal conspiracy and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.

