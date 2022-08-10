Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Two killed, including paramedic, after car drove through crash scene in Florence County, EMS says

lighting of police car in the night during accident on the road when raining.
lighting of police car in the night during accident on the road when raining.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 9:51 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities confirmed that two people, including a paramedic, were killed during a crash investigation in Florence County.

The Florence County Emergency Medical Services said just before 9 p.m. Monday, paramedics, law enforcement and firefighters were investigating a crash on Pamplico Highway in Florence.

While they were on the scene and caring for the victims of the crash, a car that was not involved in the first wreck drove through the scene and hit at least four people, EMS said.

Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye confirmed a paramedic, Florence police officer and state trooper were hit.

Florence County EMS said it lost one of its paramedics in the crash.

“We are heartbroken and overwhelmed by grief as we announce that two people died following this incident, including one of our paramedics,” Florence County EMS posted. “We ask for prayers for everyone involved.”

Darlington County EMS sent out its condolences after the deadly crash.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out tonight to all Florence County First Responders and their families. We are here for you, our brothers and sisters. God Bless and give you comfort,” the agency posted on Facebook.

The identities of the two people killed have not been released by the coroner yet.

WMBF News will bring you new developments on this story as we get them into our newsroom.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Myrtle Beach crews fight Plantation Point fire
Myrtle Beach crews fight massive fire in Plantation Point neighborhood
Myrtle Beach police presence in Crimson, Orange area
Several detained, firearms recovered after search warrant served near Mr. Joe White Avenue, police say
Joshua Norman
UPDATE: Missing Horry County man last seen leaving home in blue towel found safe
A Lowcountry shelter has received 18 beagle puppies taken from a facility in Virginia that...
18 beagle puppies arrive at Lowcountry animal shelter
north myrtle beach sign
North Myrtle Beach responds to beach gear lawsuit, says plaintiff knowingly violated law for over a year

Latest News

Highs will climb into the low-mid 90s today with an isolated shower.
FIRST ALERT: Increasing rain chances to end the work week, beautiful weekend on tap
Memorial candles
Grand Strand, Pee Dee agencies offer support after Florence Co. paramedic killed while responding to crash
Attorneys representing former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh are asking a Hampton County...
Murdaugh attorneys ask for delay in lawsuit until after murder trial
.
VIDEO: Habitat For Humanity’s 170th house helps provide safe space for family