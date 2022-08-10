Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

SC tax rebates coming to taxpayers who file returns by October 17

Flipping through money
(MGN)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Revenue announced Wednesday that it will issue almost $1 billion in state tax rebates before the end of the year but only to those who filed their 2021 SC Individual Tax returns by October 17.

State lawmakers approved the rebates in June as part of the finalization of the state budget.

The rebate is based on the individual’s tax liability up to a certain amount. The amount will be determined after October 17 when all eligible returns have been filed.

For more information, click here.

