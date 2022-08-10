Robeson County deputies search for woman last seen Friday

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 66-year-old woman last seen on August 5.

Carmen Almodovar, of Maxton, was reported missing Tuesday. She was last seen at her residence on Sanbryer Ln. Maxton on Friday, around 7:30 a.m.

Almodovar has black hair and black eyes and was last seen wearing a white blouse and glasses.

Almodovar is approximately 5 feet in height and weighs about 188 pounds.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Almodovar is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170.

