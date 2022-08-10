Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Robeson County deputies search for woman last seen Friday

Carmen Almodovar
Carmen Almodovar(Robeson County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 66-year-old woman last seen on August 5.

Carmen Almodovar, of Maxton, was reported missing Tuesday. She was last seen at her residence on Sanbryer Ln. Maxton on Friday, around 7:30 a.m.

Almodovar has black hair and black eyes and was last seen wearing a white blouse and glasses.

Almodovar is approximately 5 feet in height and weighs about 188 pounds.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Almodovar is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Myrtle Beach crews fight Plantation Point fire
Myrtle Beach crews fight massive fire in Plantation Point neighborhood
A road is blocked at Pamplico Highway and Purvis Drive after two people, including a paramedic,...
Coroner: Florence County paramedic, motorcyclist killed after car drives through crash scene
Myrtle Beach police presence in Crimson, Orange area
Several detained, firearms recovered after search warrant served near Mr. Joe White Avenue, police say
Joshua Norman
UPDATE: Missing Horry County man last seen leaving home in blue towel found safe
A Lowcountry shelter has received 18 beagle puppies taken from a facility in Virginia that...
18 beagle puppies arrive at Lowcountry animal shelter

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Paramedic among two dead in crash
.
VIDEO: Grand Strand, Pee Dee agencies offer support after Florence Co. paramedic killed while responding to crash
.
VIDEO: Honoring Paramedic Sara Weaver
.
VIDEO: Update on Florence County paramedic killed
.
VIDEO: MYR projects updates