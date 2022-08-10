Police investigating deadly shooting in Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in the Pee Dee are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Wednesday.
The Florence Police Department said it was called to the 1100 block of Maxwell Street at around 1:30 p.m. after reports of a shooting.
Responding officers found one person dead inside a home, according to the department.
The Florence Police Department and the Florence County Coroner’s Office are investigating the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call FPD at 843-665-3191.
