Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Police investigating deadly shooting in Florence

(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in the Pee Dee are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Wednesday.

The Florence Police Department said it was called to the 1100 block of Maxwell Street at around 1:30 p.m. after reports of a shooting.

Responding officers found one person dead inside a home, according to the department.

The Florence Police Department and the Florence County Coroner’s Office are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call FPD at 843-665-3191.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Myrtle Beach crews fight Plantation Point fire
Myrtle Beach crews fight massive fire in Plantation Point neighborhood
A road is blocked at Pamplico Highway and Purvis Drive after two people, including a paramedic,...
Florence County coroner identifies paramedic, motorcyclist killed after car drove through crash scene
Myrtle Beach police presence in Crimson, Orange area
Several detained, firearms recovered after search warrant served near Mr. Joe White Avenue, police say
Joshua Norman
UPDATE: Missing Horry County man last seen leaving home in blue towel found safe
A Lowcountry shelter has received 18 beagle puppies taken from a facility in Virginia that...
18 beagle puppies arrive at Lowcountry animal shelter

Latest News

Curtis Smith, Alex Murdaugh
S.C. attorney general wants bond revoked for Murdaugh’s alleged accomplice
Reginald Neville, who was wanted for attempted murder in Horry County, was arrested in Auburn,...
Suspect wanted in Carolina Forest apartment shooting arrested in Massachusetts, police says
Stephen Drayton-Thomling
Man accused of firing shots in Myrtle Beach motel room with juvenile inside, warrants state
Attorneys representing former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh are asking a Hampton County...
Murdaugh attorneys ask for delay in lawsuit until after murder trial