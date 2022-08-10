Pair accused of stealing $15K of paper products in Scotland County

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Two people are facing charges after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars in paper products in North Carolina.

The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office said the incident stemmed from a break-in on August 4 at the Cascades Plant, a paper mill facility on Airbase Road in the Wagram area. Officials said $15,000 in paper products was stolen - but what exactly was taken was unclear.

23-year-old Khalic Damon Monroe and 22-year-old McKenzie Layne Bennett were arrested in connection to the incident following an investigation.

Monroe and Bennett are both charged with breaking and/or entering, larceny after breaking and/or entering and felony conspiracy. Deputies said each suspect received a $15,000 bond following their arrests.

