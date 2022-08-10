Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Pair accused of stealing $15K of paper products in Scotland County

FROM LEFT: Khalic Damon Monroe, McKenzie Layne Bennett
FROM LEFT: Khalic Damon Monroe, McKenzie Layne Bennett(Scotland County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Two people are facing charges after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars in paper products in North Carolina.

The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office said the incident stemmed from a break-in on August 4 at the Cascades Plant, a paper mill facility on Airbase Road in the Wagram area. Officials said $15,000 in paper products was stolen - but what exactly was taken was unclear.

23-year-old Khalic Damon Monroe and 22-year-old McKenzie Layne Bennett were arrested in connection to the incident following an investigation.

Monroe and Bennett are both charged with breaking and/or entering, larceny after breaking and/or entering and felony conspiracy. Deputies said each suspect received a $15,000 bond following their arrests.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Myrtle Beach crews fight Plantation Point fire
Myrtle Beach crews fight massive fire in Plantation Point neighborhood
A road is blocked at Pamplico Highway and Purvis Drive after two people, including a paramedic,...
Coroner: Florence County paramedic, motorcyclist killed after car drives through crash scene
Myrtle Beach police presence in Crimson, Orange area
Several detained, firearms recovered after search warrant served near Mr. Joe White Avenue, police say
Joshua Norman
UPDATE: Missing Horry County man last seen leaving home in blue towel found safe
A Lowcountry shelter has received 18 beagle puppies taken from a facility in Virginia that...
18 beagle puppies arrive at Lowcountry animal shelter

Latest News

Police investigating deadly shooting in Florence
Curtis Smith, Alex Murdaugh
S.C. attorney general wants bond revoked for Murdaugh’s alleged accomplice
Reginald Neville, who was wanted for attempted murder in Horry County, was arrested in Auburn,...
Suspect wanted in Carolina Forest apartment shooting arrested in Massachusetts, police say
Stephen Drayton-Thomling
Man accused of firing shots in Myrtle Beach motel room with juvenile inside, warrants state