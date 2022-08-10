Submit a Tip
Myrtle Beach grant will bring new splash pad, dog park to Futrell Park

By Ale Espinosa
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 8:18 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach City Council approved spending $120,000 on a dog park and splash pad at Futrell Park.

Director of Parks, Recreation, and Sports Tourism, Dustin Jordan, said this is something he’s been working towards for some time now.

“Specifically for Futrell Park, the large amount of kids that are in the community, we really wanted to do something for the kids there to get the kids to go to the park,” Jordan said.

Jordan said construction for the dog park will begin in about two to three weeks.

Building for the splash pad will start in the winter so it can open in time for the warm weather.

The splash pad will include drainage and a regulated water system that has a flow rate of up to 74 gallons per minute.

The Horry County Legislative Delegation endorsed the projects and recommended an amount for funding.

