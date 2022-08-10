Submit a Tip
Man accused of firing shots in Myrtle Beach motel room with juvenile inside, warrants state

Stephen Drayton-Thomling
Stephen Drayton-Thomling(Source: JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 9:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A Myrtle Beach man is in jail accused of shooting into a Myrtle Beach motel room.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired Sunday at the Summer Sands Motel along South Ocean Boulevard.

When they arrived, police discovered that the suspect, identified as Stephen Drayton-Thomling, had gotten into an argument with the victim and hit the victim in the head with a gun, according to the arrest warrants.

Documents state that the victim tried to get away by going into another room, and that’s when shots were fired.

“The victim retreated into room 320 when the defendant fired through the large glass window at the victim which was also occupied by the victim’s juvenile daughter,” the arrest warrant shows.

The warrants do not indicate if anyone was hurt in the shooting.

Drayton was arrested on Monday.

He faces several charges including attempted murder and assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.

Drayton is currently being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center under a $400,000 bond.

