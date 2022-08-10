Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

Latta man charged in 3 Marion shootings, police say

Javon Rhieen Brunson
Javon Rhieen Brunson(Marion Police Department)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MARION, S.C. (WMBF) - A Dillon County man is facing charges in three separate shootings dating back over a year.

The Marion Police Department said 28-year-old Javon Rhieen Brunson was arrested Monday in connection to the separate incidents in the city that happened on Feb. 25, 2021, June 10, 2021 and Jan. 25, 2022.

Officials said the first shooting happened when Brunson was driving on Withlacoochee Avenue, pulled up next to the victim on their motorcycle and opened fire. The victim was shot in the lower body multiple times, according to police.

The June 2021 shooting happened on Murray Street when Brunson again pulled up next to a victim’s vehicle and fired nearly 10 shots before fleeing the scene.

Then in January 2022, Brunson fired multiple shots at a victim on Upland Avenue before getting away in a vehicle.

All three victims have since been treated for their injuries.

Brunson is charged with three counts each of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, pointing and presenting firearms at a person, discharging firearms within city limits and unlawful carrying of a firearm.

Online records show Brunson is being held at the Marion County Detention Center as of Wednesday. He was denied bond on the attempted murder charges.

