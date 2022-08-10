HCS offers several mental health services for students heading back to class

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Kids will soon trade in summer relaxation for the stress of homework and tests, but Horry County Schools has several programs in place for students who may struggle with mental health.

First, every student has access and can reach out to their school guidance counselor.

If your child needs a little extra support, the school district has a Rehabilitative and Behavioral Health Services (RBHS) program.

The RBHS program is staffed with clinical counselors to help meet the needs of students that may need extra help when it comes to their mental health.

RBHS services include:

Screening/Assessments

Therapy (group, individual, family)

Psychosocial Rehabilitative Services (Group and individual)

Behavior Modification

Family support

Crisis Management

If a student needs additional support, they can be referred to the district’s newest mental health service called Care Solace.

Care Solace is a confidential care coordination service that helps students quickly find mental health or substance-use treatment.

Tonya Pickett, the director of counseling services for Horry County Schools, said the district is constantly expanding its mental health programs as students’ demand for them rises.

“We’re trying as a district to meet those needs by increasing our resources. But right now we think that what we have will get us started, and we’re constantly monitoring and assessing those needs as the school year goes on and when we need to adjust we will,” said Pickett.

When it comes to mental health, students sometimes choose to deal with their struggles on their own.

However, Pickett said, there are a few things parents can do to support their kids as they head back to school.

First, make sure you pay attention to your kids and any changes in their moods.

Also, try to stay involved by working with your child’s teachers and administrators to help tackle any problems early on.

Finally, make sure you take advantage of school websites and newsletters to be aware of the different programs available for your child.

Pickett said parents should not fear if their child needs a little extra help.

“If there’s a need for additional services don’t be afraid. I know that it can be scary sometimes when we think that our children are struggling or suffering with something that we can’t particularly fix at that time, but we do have the resources out there to help families,” said Pickett.

These programs are available to all grade levels, and they’re designed to be as non-disruptive to kids learning experiences as possible.

