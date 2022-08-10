Submit a Tip
Grand Strand, Pee Dee agencies offer support after Florence Co. paramedic killed while responding to crash

Memorial candles
Memorial candles(MGN Online / L.C. Nøttaasen / CC BY 2.0)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 6:47 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – There has been an outpouring of support for the Florence County Emergency Medical Services after one of its paramedics was killed while responding to a crash on Thursday night.

Florence County EMS said paramedics were treating victims of a crash on Pamplico Highway when a car that was not involved in the first wreck drove through the scene and hit at least four people.

Two people died, including a paramedic, according to Florence County EMS.

Following the announcement, first responders and law enforcement agencies have offered their support and condolences to the Florence County EMS during this difficult time.

Read their heartfelt statements below:

