FIRST ALERT: NOAA rolling out new way to collect data from hurricanes with ‘saildrones’

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - We’re now entering the peak of hurricane season and NOAA is rolling out a new way of collecting data from the storms by using saildrones.

WHAT ARE SAILDRONES

Forecasting hurricanes has come a very long way in recent decades, but there is still much to learn about how these storms form and more importantly, what makes some hurricanes rapidly intensify into major hurricanes.

Recently, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) partnered up with Saildrone Inc. and came up with the idea of using saildrones.

HOW ARE THEY USED

These saildrones are unmanned vessels that can remotely sail the seas of the Atlantic Ocean. They’re 33 feet long and 24 feet high. The remote-controlled solar-powered drone can remain unattended for up to a year at sea.

These saildrones not only provide us with video of the storm but also collect vital data such as ocean temperatures and wind speeds to give us a better understanding of how hurricanes truly work.

Last year, NOAA tested five sail drones for hurricane season to prove their durability.

One of the drones successfully sailed through the eye of Hurricane Sam, a Category 4 storm with 100-foot waves and roaring winds at 140 mph, while also sending back crucial data to NOAA, and the first ever pictures from the ocean of what the fury of such a powerful storm actually looked like.

NOAA PREDICTS AN ABOVE-AVERAGE HURRICANE SEASON

This year, NOAA is predicting an above-average hurricane season with 20 named storms. They’re stepping their game up by sending out more saildrones this season to sail in packs and send back more information. The data from these drones provides important information to forecast models as well as researchers, which will help us keep you informed if a storm is heading toward our coastline.

