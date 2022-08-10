FIRST ALERT: Increasing rain chances to end the work week, beautiful weekend on tap

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Steamy conditions continue through the end of the work week before a cold front brings big changes for the upcoming weekend.

TODAY

Temperatures will climb today into the lower 90s for Wednesday for the beaches and into the mid 90s for the inland areas. Similar to Tuesday, rain chances will be limited at 20% with a few pop up showers and storms. Our high pressure system is still parked to the east, allowing for southerly winds to pump in plenty of warm temperatures with a stray shower or storm.

Highs will climb into the lower 90s today with an isolated shower. (WMBF)

HELLO, COLD FRONT

An approaching cold front will slide into the Carolinas to end the work week, increasing our rain chances for both Thursday and Friday. If you have plans for either day, don’t expect a washout but an increased coverage in showers and storms.

The best rain chance arrives later in the day with a 40% chance of showers and storms in the evening. (WMBF)

Highs on Thursday will climb into the lower 90s on the beaches and the middle 90s inland. The best coverage in showers and storms will be in the afternoon and through the evening. If you need to get anything done outside on Thursday, plan for the first half of the day. A line of storms will move in from the northwest by the late afternoon and into the evening.

A line of storms will arrive Friday with the cold front passing. (WMBF)

A similar pattern will continue for Friday as the actual front moves through our area. Highs on Friday will be cooler with a few more clouds and earlier rain chances. Highs will reach the upper 80s on the beaches with the lower 90s inland. A round of showers and storms will form during the late morning and into the early afternoon hours. As the front slides south, our rain chances will come to an end by Friday evening.

THIS WEEKEND

We don’t get cold fronts in the early part of August that often. So when we do, we have to take full advantage of them! This weekend looks beautiful with lower humidity and comfortable temperatures. Mornings this weekend will range with temperatures in the middle 60s inland and the upper 60s on the beaches. Each afternoon will be pleasant for August with highs in the mid-upper 80s.

Highs will be comfortable with lower humidity for the weekend. We're looking at the mid-upper 80s. (WMBF)

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.