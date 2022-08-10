Dining with Dockery: Grand Strand Coffee

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’re headed to another fun place for you and your family to explore on this week’s Dining with Dockery.

Andrew heads to Grand Strand Coffee, located in Market Common this week for a look at their coffee options and menu. Grand Strand Coffee offers everything from fresh coffee, espresso, tea, muffins, bagels & breakfast sandwiches.

Many of you told us how good the food was, so we had to try it out in this week’s episode.

In the video above, Andrew tries out some of their signature items.

For a look at their menu, you can visit their website here.

