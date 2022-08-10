Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

Dining with Dockery: Grand Strand Coffee

By Andrew Dockery
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’re headed to another fun place for you and your family to explore on this week’s Dining with Dockery.

Andrew heads to Grand Strand Coffee, located in Market Common this week for a look at their coffee options and menu. Grand Strand Coffee offers everything from fresh coffee, espresso, tea, muffins, bagels & breakfast sandwiches.

Many of you told us how good the food was, so we had to try it out in this week’s episode.

In the video above, Andrew tries out some of their signature items.

For a look at their menu, you can visit their website here.

Have somewhere you want Andrew to go? Send him a message on Facebook or Twitter!

