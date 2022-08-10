Submit a Tip
Deputies searching for 3 missing juveniles in Georgetown Co.

The juveniles were last seen at the American Marine Institute facility just before 6 p.m.,...
The juveniles were last seen at the American Marine Institute facility just before 6 p.m., according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.(WMBF/File)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 7:47 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies say three juveniles ran away from a facility in the Georgetown area Wednesday afternoon.

The juveniles were last seen at the American Marine Institute facility just before 6 p.m., according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

Because of their age, no booking photos were released

They are described as boys between the ages of 14 and 16 wearing khaki pants, white T-shirts and black slides.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 911.

