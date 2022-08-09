Vehicle fire closes Yauhannah Bridge in both directions

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - Yauhannah bridge is shut down in both directions due to a vehicle fire.

Georgetown Fire Department said a commercial vehicle is on fire and additional crews are en route.

People are being asked to find an alternate route to avoid delays and to also keep crews safe while they clear the roadway.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

