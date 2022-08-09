TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash blocks lanes in Carolina Forest area; 1 hurt

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Drivers may face some delays during the morning rush hour due to a crash that has lanes blocked in the Carolina Forest area.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews are on the scene Tuesday morning of a two-vehicle wreck on Myrtle Ridge Drive and Timber Ridge Road, just off Highway 501, near the Walmart Supercenter.

One person was hurt in the crash and taken to the hospital.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area while crews clear the scene.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

