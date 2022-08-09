Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash blocks lanes in Carolina Forest area; 1 hurt

Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded to the two-vehicle wreck Tuesday morning on Myrtle...
Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded to the two-vehicle wreck Tuesday morning on Myrtle Ridge Drive and Timber Ridge Road.(Source: HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 7:19 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Drivers may face some delays during the morning rush hour due to a crash that has lanes blocked in the Carolina Forest area.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews are on the scene Tuesday morning of a two-vehicle wreck on Myrtle Ridge Drive and Timber Ridge Road, just off Highway 501, near the Walmart Supercenter.

One person was hurt in the crash and taken to the hospital.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area while crews clear the scene.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The system will continue moving west over the next several days.
FIRST ALERT: Chance of tropical development remains possible this week
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
Driver’s death was natural, not caused by crash along S.C. 57, Horry County coroner says
Joshua Norman
Endangered Horry County man missing; last seen in blue towel leaving home
Reginald Francis Neville
Report: Wanted suspect shot woman at Carolina Forest apartment complex

Latest News

North Myrtle Beach settles federal discrimination lawsuits against former employees
Dominique Brand
Man accused of kidnapping, killing 80-year-old Horry County woman waives right to jury trial
Highs will climb into the upper 80s to lower 90s today under mostly sunny skies.
FIRST ALERT: Steamy week continues, keeping an eye on the relief possible for the weekend
Horry County Schools
Horry County School Board holds final meeting before first day of 2022-2023 school year