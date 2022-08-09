North Myrtle Beach settles federal discrimination lawsuits against former employees

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Three federal lawsuits filed by former employees claiming discrimination against the city of North Myrtle Beach have been settled.

Orders filed on Monday dismissed the cases involving Tracy Scola, Suzanna Hoffnagle and Carolina Garcia.

The lawsuits were filed separately in 2021 in the Horry County Court of Common Pleas, and then moved to federal court.

All three alleged discrimination against the city of North Myrtle Beach but all for different reasons such as age and religious beliefs. There were also accusations of a hostile work environment.

The order states that the discrimination lawsuits can be reinstated if the settlement is not fulfilled.

WMBF News reached out to Pamela Mullis, the attorney for all three women, and asked for details about the settlement. She said she is “not at liberty to discuss the terms” since they are still negotiating specifics at this time.

WMBF News also reached out to the city of North Myrtle Beach to get information on the settlement. The spokesperson said on Monday he is checking into it. We are still waiting for a response.

