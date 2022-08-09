Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

North Myrtle Beach settles federal discrimination lawsuits against former employees

By Kristin Nelson
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 7:38 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Three federal lawsuits filed by former employees claiming discrimination against the city of North Myrtle Beach have been settled.

Orders filed on Monday dismissed the cases involving Tracy Scola, Suzanna Hoffnagle and Carolina Garcia.

The lawsuits were filed separately in 2021 in the Horry County Court of Common Pleas, and then moved to federal court.

All three alleged discrimination against the city of North Myrtle Beach but all for different reasons such as age and religious beliefs. There were also accusations of a hostile work environment.

PAST COVERAGE:

  1. Former employee files discrimination suit against North Myrtle Beach
  2. Second employee discrimination lawsuit filed against North Myrtle Beach
  3. Third employee discrimination suit filed against City of North Myrtle Beach

The order states that the discrimination lawsuits can be reinstated if the settlement is not fulfilled.

WMBF News reached out to Pamela Mullis, the attorney for all three women, and asked for details about the settlement. She said she is “not at liberty to discuss the terms” since they are still negotiating specifics at this time.

WMBF News also reached out to the city of North Myrtle Beach to get information on the settlement. The spokesperson said on Monday he is checking into it. We are still waiting for a response.

