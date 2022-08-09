Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

North Myrtle Beach Little River Kiwanis Club holds grand opening for free pantry

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The North Myrtle Beach Little River Kiwanis Club held a grand opening for the second free pantry in the area.

The club held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday and encourage anyone in need to stop by and pick up food.

“It was the opportunity that we did not want to turn down,” said Salanda Jones one of the directors of Little Blessings Childcare Center. “And again, it’s here for anybody in the community and for any of our children. And again, I thank you guys.”

The NMB LR Kiwanis Club is relatively new and was started during the COVID-19 pandemic because people saw the need to help kids in their community. The LR Chamber of Commerce also donated $5,000 to the club as a thank you for all their efforts in the community.

The club provided the wood and labor to build the pantry.

They also encourage anyone who can help keep the pantry stocked to do so as well.

