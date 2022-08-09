Submit a Tip
NCDOT will begin construction to widen I-95 in Robeson County

An eight-mile stretch of I-95 in the northern parts of Robeson County will be widened.
An eight-mile stretch of I-95 in the northern parts of Robeson County will be widened.(Source: NCDOT)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ST. PAULS, N.C. (WMBF) – Construction crews will begin widening another stretch of Interstate 95 this fall.

This project is a part of a larger one to update a 182-mile stretch of Interstate 95 in North Carolina.

The roadway was built between the late 1950s and 1980 as a four-lane interstate highway and hasn’t seen any large-scale improvements.

The N.C. Department of Transportation will fund the additional project with the $283 million contract.

Webber LLC of The Woodlands, Texas, will widen the interstate from its current four lanes into eight lanes between mile markers 29 and 37.

Exits 31 and 33 will also be reconstructed as well as the following overpasses and bridges: Great Marsh Church Road; East McRainey Road; and East Parkton Tobermory Road.

The goal of this project is to reduce congestion and prepare for the anticipated increase in traffic volumes.

The construction isn’t expected to close lanes during the day, however, the demolition of bridges or installation of new bridge girders will see interstate closures at night.

For more details about the construction plans and to see the details of other plans for the roadway, head to the NCDOT project page.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

