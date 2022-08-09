Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Several detained, firearms recovered after search warrant served near Mr. Joe White Avenue, police say

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - An ongoing investigation into drug sales has led to a massive law enforcement response in Myrtle Beach.

WMBF News saw police activity in the area of Blue Street and Orange Avenue, which is just off Mr. Joe White Avenue.

MBPD spokesperson Master Cpl. Tom Vest said there was no shooting, but the officers served a search warrant in connection to an “ongoing investigation into drug sales.”

Vest said several firearms were recovered and several people have been detained.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) and State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) are also on the scene.

All roads have been reopened in the area.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Myrtle Beach crews fight Plantation Point fire
Myrtle Beach crews fight massive fire in Plantation Point neighborhood
Joshua Norman
Endangered Horry County man missing; last seen in blue towel leaving home
The system will continue moving west over the next several days.
FIRST ALERT: Small chance of tropical development this week
Driver’s death was natural, not caused by crash along S.C. 57, Horry County coroner says
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Major law enforcement response to a drug investigation off Mr. Joe White Avenue in Myrtle Bea
U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham and South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster criticized the Inflation...
‘A nightmare for SC’: Graham, McMaster condemn Inflation Reduction Act
(SOURCE: WMBF News)
‘It looks like we are off to a great start’: New Florence County task force aims to target high crime areas
Gavel with Money behind
Former executive director of Boys and Girls Club in Myrtle Beach pleads guilty in embezzlement case