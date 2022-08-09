Several detained, firearms recovered after search warrant served near Mr. Joe White Avenue, police say

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - An ongoing investigation into drug sales has led to a massive law enforcement response in Myrtle Beach.

WMBF News saw police activity in the area of Blue Street and Orange Avenue, which is just off Mr. Joe White Avenue.

MBPD spokesperson Master Cpl. Tom Vest said there was no shooting, but the officers served a search warrant in connection to an “ongoing investigation into drug sales.”

Vest said several firearms were recovered and several people have been detained.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) and State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) are also on the scene.

All roads have been reopened in the area.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

